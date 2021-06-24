Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 24 June 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. 37 Comments
As expected this morning Microsoft officially lifted the curtain on Windows 11 as the latest evolutionary step to their operating system past Windows 10.

Windows 11 brings a redesigned Start Menu and other design improvements, some of which was previously shown off for the since-canned Windows 10X.

Besides evolving the user-interface, Microsoft is also talking up performance improvements ranging from much faster Windows Update handling to quicker boot times. It will be interesting to see how the performance changes with Windows 11 and especially if it ends up being any faster for today's increasing core count systems.

Microsoft also noted Windows 11 will be able to run Android apps, presumably via WSL2. It will be interesting to learn more about any low-level Windows 11 changes and any Windows Subsystem for Linux modifications over the weeks/months ahead.

For those curious about Windows 11, their preview video is embedded below. Insider Preview builds are (officially) beginning soon while the formal Windows 11 release is expected ahead of the holidays. As the preview builds mature, I'll be running benchmarks for sure on Windows 11 in seeing how the performance stacks up against the latest Linux distributions for a variety of workloads.


For any particular Windows 11 vs. Linux test requests, be sure to voice your ideas in the forums or on Twitter.
37 Comments
