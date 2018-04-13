Windows Subsystem for Linux Now Supports Copy/Paste

One of the features not being supported by Microsoft's "Windows Subsystem for Linux" (WSL) up until now was copying and pasting to/from the console.
For those of you doing development work on Microsoft Windows and dealing with WSL, it's been a bit of a nuisance not having working copy/paste support considering it's a rather basic feature.
Fortunately, as of Windows 10 Insider Build 17643, Microsoft has added this capability. The feature is not turned on by default but requires enabling the property via the Console Options page. More details via the MSDN blog.
Once Microsoft ships the Windows 10 Spring Creators Update, we'll be back around with some fresh benchmarks of Windows and WSL against the Linux/BSD competition, but for the time being you can check out our past Windows comparison benchmarks.
