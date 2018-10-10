Windows 10 October 2018 Update, Windows Server 2019 Now Available

Microsoft today announced the general availability of their Windows 10 October 2018 Update and for those on servers/clouds is Windows Server 2019.
Windows 10 October 2018 Update brings a dark theme for the file explorer, Windows Subsystem for Linux improvements, iOS/Android phone integration improvements, and a variety of other smaller enhancements. Windows 10 October 2018 Update will be going up against Ubuntu 18.10, Fedora 29, and other premiere Linux distributions.
Windows Server 2019 also rolled out today with its many improvements that include Kubernetes, Windows Defender improvements, WSL officially for Windows Server, and other improvements.
I'll be running some Windows 10 October 2018 and Windows Server 2019 tests against Linux (and maybe BSDs) soon... Great timing for the server tests with this 128 thread, 512GB RAM, 20 x SSD server arriving today for some benchmarking fun. It will be a few days until getting to the fresh Windows tests, but stay tuned.
Those wanting to learn more about the Windows 10 October update can visit Microsoft.com for an overview while the Server 2019 details can be found on the Cloud Blog.
1 Comment