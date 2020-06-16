NVIDIA, Intel Post New Windows 10 Graphics Drivers For WSL2 Linux App Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 17 June 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT. 12 Comments
Intel and NVIDIA have both published new Windows 10 graphics drivers that support the new experimental capabilities coming to Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2) for running Linux GUI applications atop Windows and ultimately for exposing GPU compute capabilities as well inside the WSL2 environment.

NVIDIA today posted the 455.32 Windows 10 driver that works with WSL2 and pairs with the NVIDIA Container Toolkit for exposing compute/CUDA as well within WSL2.

Meanwhile yesterday Intel posted their Graphics BETA WSL Windows 10 DCH Drivers for enabling Direct3D 12 on Linux support for running Linux applications on Windows, including DirectML training via TensorFlow.

I have up some general WSL/WSL2 benchmarks coming later today off Windows 10 May 2020 Update while coming up soon will be benchmarks looking at the WSL2 GPU compute performance.
