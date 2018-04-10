Windows 10 April 2018 Update Now Shipping, To Be Tested Against Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 30 April 2018 at 02:00 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Just in time for ending out April, Microsoft is today beginning to ship the "Windows 10 April 2018 Update" what was previously known as the "Spring Update" and "Redstone 4". Of course, we're mentioning this for what Linux and other operating systems now have to compete against and as a prelude for some forthcoming benchmarks on Phoronix.

The Windows 10 April 2018 Update brings a new "Timeline" feature to show currently running applications and recently used apps, improved dictation support using a shortcut sequence to have dictation support in any application, various audio improvements, HiDPI/scaling enhancements, and nearby file sharing over Bluetooth.

This updated Windows 10 release is arriving just days after the recent Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release and one day ahead of the Fedora 28 release. OpenSUSE Leap 15 is also coming up in May while rolling-release distributions like Arch and Clear Linux continue advancing as well.

Coming up in May on Phoronix will be some fresh Windows 10 benchmarks of this updated release against various Linux distributions and possibly even the BSDs and macOS too, depending upon what hardware I end up using for testing as well as the intended test selection. It's also on my agenda to see if there are any Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) performance improvements in this spring update too. If you have any Windows vs. Linux benchmarking requests, let us know in the forums, particularly if you are a Phoronix Premium supporter or soon to be supporter for making these in-depth tests possible.
