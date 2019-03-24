WinTUN: Windows Finally Gets A Good TUN Driver & It's Open-Source

With existing Windows APIs being a nuisance, under NDA'ed documentation, and other problems, WireGuard developers have taken to developing a "good" TUN driver for Windows. This lets user-space programs serve as virtual network adapters to read/write directly into the network stack.
Windows hasn't offered a TUN driver equivalent to what's long been in the Linux kernel since the 2.1 days. As part of the WireGuard port to Windows for this open-source secure network tunnel, the developers ended up starting the concurrent "WinTUN" project to address this Windows TUN shortcoming.
This layer 3 TUN driver for Windows is simple in design and the developers feel there's more possible users than just WireGuard such as OpenVPN and other similar programs.
There still are issues and features to be tackled, but those interested in a new TUN virtual network adapter option for Windows can read more in the WinTUN announcement by lead WireGuard developer Jason Donenfeld.
