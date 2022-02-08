Nintendo Wii U Linux Support Discussed - But Lacks GPU, Broken Multi-Core, USB Issue
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 8 February 2022 at 05:26 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
One of the developers involved in the initiative of porting the Linux kernel and open-source software to Nintendo's Wii U game console has brought up the possibility of getting the kernel changes mainlined into the Linux kernel. While Linux on the Wii U may sound exciting - especially for those having the aging console otherwise collecting dust - but the Linux support falls short for now and it would be a lengthy process to get the code cleaned up and properly upstreamed.

As a reminder, the Wii U debuted a decade ago and features a 1.24GHz IBM PowerPC 3-core processor, 2GB of DDR3 memory, a 550MHz AMD Radeon GPU based on R600/R700 IP, 8GB of internal flash (or 32GB for its premium model), and USB connectivity for greater storage and connectivity.


While some may find novel uses for Linux on the Wii U, the current kernel patches are not without limitations. Getting USB working on the Wii U requires changes to the core USB code in the kernel that were previously rejected for mainline inclusion. There isn't a clear path forward right now for how to get USB support for the Wii U mainlined, which without that would likely prove little use for Linux on this Nintendo game console.

But there are also big blockers around the Radeon graphics and SMP capabilities too. While the Radeon GPU is derived from their R600 era design and that does have a fully open-source driver, the existing Linux Radeon DRM kernel driver only handles PCI/PCIe connectivity where as the Wii U has no PCI bus. So getting accelerated graphics working on the Wii U in an upstreamable state would be a challenge. They could just end up having a dumb frame-buffer or other unaccelerated display output as an alternative, but that would further diminish the usefulness of this Linux port.

And then the other big headache is not having working SMP support for being able to properly utilize the three PowerPC cores present. CPU bug(s) prevent the Linux kernel from currently being able to leverage the multi-core processor and thus SMP disabled to prevent breaking user-space.

There are smaller headaches too but getting USB working for mainline, Radeon graphics, and symmetric multi-processing are the big problems. There is the Wii U Linux downstream kernel too that would also need to see all of its existing patches re-based against Git before even volleying the patches out again onto the kernel mailing list for review.

It's an uphill battle but we'll see how interested the community of Wii U Linux developers are in wanting mainline kernel support. See this kernel mailing list post by Ash Logan for more details. The downstream kernel code and other information about Linux on the Wii U can be found at linux-wiiu.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
FEX-Emu Is Working On Speedy x86/x86_64 Games Support On AArch64, Including Proton
Open 3D Game Engine 2111.2 Released
SDL2 On Linux Now Prefers Wayland Over X11
Godot 4.0 Alpha 1 Released With Vulkan Renderer & Other Shiny Features
Cemu Emulator Plans For 2022 With Going Open-Source, Aiming For Linux Support
Godot 3.5 Beta 1 Brings Async Shader Compilation & Caching
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Numerous Linux/X11 Display Drivers Can No Longer Even Properly Build
Steam Deck Platform Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
Less Than 10% Of Firefox Users On Linux Are Running Wayland
System76-Scheduler Is A New Pop!_OS Rust Effort To Improve Desktop Responsiveness
LLVM Clang 15 Enables Faster Square Root Instructions For AMD Zen
It's 2022: Linux Open-Source GPU Drivers Seeing 3dfx Glide API Support
Microsoft Posts Updated "DXGKRNL" Linux Kernel Driver For WSL/WSA
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Finally Spins 64-bit Version