Weston Now Has Its New Touchscreen Calibrator
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 30 May 2018 at 08:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
Wayland's Weston reference has now received its new touchscreen calibrator within Weston Git.

Collabora developers have been working on this new touchscreen calibrator as well as a new Wayland protocol extension for touchscreen calibration. The new tool allows picking a physical touch device for calibration, ensuring touch events are from a particular device, mapping to the correct output with the right coordinates, and various other improvements. This new touch calibrator also integrates nicer with libinput's design.

The code is now in Git across the span of many commits that were merged this morning. This new touchscreen calibration support will be one of the big ticket features for the Weston 5.0 release to come later in 2018.
