Wayland's Weston Will Now Respect Your VR HMD
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 24 September 2018 at 08:09 AM EDT. 2 Comments
WAYLAND --
Wayland's Weston compositor will no longer try to takeover your virtual reality (VR) head-mounted display.

As was the case too with the X.Org Server up until some months back, Wayland's Weston compositor currently would try to take over VR HMDs like the HTC Vive as just another monitor output... But thanks to the work led by Keith Packard under contract for Valve to improve the X.Org and DRM components for better SteamVR handling on Linux, there is now the non-desktop bit plumbed through the Linux kernel's DRM infrastructure so VR HMDs will be treated as non-desktop display outputs. So user-space finally can know if a display output isn't intended as just another desktop display but for a special use-case like virtual reality.


With the latest Weston code, the compositor is making use of the non-desktop flag and no longer enabling these display outputs by default. But should you want to try mapping your VR HMD to part of your Weston desktop, that can still be done explicitly via the display configurable tunables in the weston.ini.

Overall though using the X.Org Server still is the preferred route for the time being if engaging in SteamVR gaming on Linux due to the better support, not to mention better NVIDIA driver compatibility. One other experimental alternative to that would be the Arcan display server with its VR desktop that does continue to be developed.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Sway 1.0 Alpha 6 Released, Now Supports Moving/Resizing Tiled Windows With The Mouse
Libinput 1.12 Released With New Quirks System, Touchpad Improvements
Libinput 1.12 RC3 Adds New Pointer Jump Detection For Dell XPS i2c-Based Touchpads
Wayland 1.16 Released, Likely The Last Time-Based Release, Plus Weston 5.0
Wayland 1.16 / Weston 5.0 RC2 Released To Fix Vulnerabilities
Libinput 1.12 RC2 Continues Working On Improving Linux Touchpad Behavior
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue