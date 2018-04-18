Wayland's Weston Begins Switching To Head-Based Output API

Following last week's release of Wayland 1.15 / Weston 4.0, the development gates are once again open for new feature activity to land for Wayland and the reference Weston compositor. Weston has already landed a big patch series for what will likely become Weston 5.0.
For quite some time now Pekka Paalanen of Collabora has been working on a head-based output API for Weston. The notable benefit of this work is providing the infrastructure for allowing monitor clone mode support for displays with Weston.
As of yesterday, that initial infrastructure has landed as well as switching over the Wayland/X11/DRM compositor back-ends to making use of this head-based output API. Cloning support though doesn't appear to be yet enabled.
More details via the patches here.
2 Comments