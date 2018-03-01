Wayland's Weston Gets Patch For High Priority GPU Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 1 March 2018 at 06:06 AM EST. 2 Comments
WAYLAND --
Last year Intel open-source developers squared away priority GPU scheduling support within their kernel DRM driver and from Mesa are exposing support for "high priority" GPU processes via the EGL_IMG_context_priority extension. There hasn't been any major real-world user of this support yet, but a patch would allow Wayland's Weston OpenGL renderer to make use of it.

Chris Wilson of Intel who was also involved in the driver's GPU priority scheduling support has now added support to libweston's OpenGL renderer code to make use of EGL_IMG_context_priority when available.

This makes sense here for trying to eliminate input-output jitter and a smoother user-interface by trying to ensure the compositor's rendering process gets higher priority access on the GPU in order to minimize output latency.

The patch is straight-forward and will hopefully be merged soon for libweston. The EGL_IMG_context_priority extension only provides a hint though to the GPU that it wants high priority access and the GPU can always decide to assign normal priority depending upon the conditions.

Update: The work has now been merged into Weston master on 1 March.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Weston 4.0 Alpha Brings Atomic Mode-Setting, New Protocol Support
Wayland 1.15 Alpha Released, Pulls In Libwayland-EGL
Samsung Proposes Session Management Protocol For Wayland
Wayland Protocols 1.13 Introduces New Input Timestamp Protocol
Libinput 1.10 Released With Better Palm Detection, Drops Touchpad Hysteresis
Wayland 1.15 & Weston 4.0 Now Planned For Release In April
Popular News This Week
The Community Has Brought The Unity 8 Desktop To Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
RADV Vulkan Driver Improvements Coming For Wolfenstein 2 On Wine