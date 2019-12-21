Wayland's Weston 8.0 Reaches Beta With Direct-Display Extension, Partial Updates, HDCP
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 21 December 2019 at 12:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
Following the Weston 8.0 Alpha release from earlier this month, the Weston 8.0 Beta is now available for this reference Wayland compositor.

Weston 8.0 features include items like handling EGL partial screen updates, a direct display extension in conjunction with DMA-BUF buffers being submitted directly to the display controller, HDCP support is now wired into the Direct Rendering Manager back-end, XYUV format support with OpenGL, the ability to double-load Weston modules, support for using OpenGL rendering with the head-less back-end, and many other changes.

As for the Weston 8.0 Beta release it incorporates various fixes that have materialized in recent weeks. There are mostly mundane fixes but some XWM debug improvements and other minor alterations. The list of changes can be found via the release announcement.

If all goes well, Weston 8.0 will be officially released before the end of January.
Add A Comment
Related News
Purism Making Some Progress On Convergence With Phosh Running On Desktop
Wayland's Weston 8.0 Reaches Alpha With EGL Partial Updates, Headless OpenGL
Chromium's Ozone Wayland Back-End Is Now Considered Beta, Aiming To Ship Next Year
Wayland's Weston 8.0 Bringing Direct-Display Extension, HDCP On DRM Back-End + More
NEMO-UX Vanishes As What Was A Wayland Shell Designed For Large, Multi-User Surfaces
WXRC Is The Wayland XR Compositor For VR Headsets
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 4 BCM43455 NVRAM Addition Hits Linux-Firmware Git
Vim 8.2 Released With Support For Popup Windows
Firefox 71 + WebRender vs. Chrome 79 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Ten Years Past GNOME's 10x10 Goal, The Linux Desktop Is Still Far From Having A 10% Marketshare
CERN Endorsing Microsoft Alternatives Like ownCloud, Kopano, Alt-Office Suite
Trying Out The Skia+Vulkan Powered LibreOffice 6.5 Development Build
A Kubuntu-Powered Laptop Is Launching In 2020 For High-End KDE Computing
GNOME 3.36 Bringing Better Multi-GPU Handling With Switcheroo-Control, NVIDIA Support