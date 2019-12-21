Following the Weston 8.0 Alpha release from earlier this month, the Weston 8.0 Beta is now available for this reference Wayland compositor.
Weston 8.0 features include items like handling EGL partial screen updates, a direct display extension in conjunction with DMA-BUF buffers being submitted directly to the display controller, HDCP support is now wired into the Direct Rendering Manager back-end, XYUV format support with OpenGL, the ability to double-load Weston modules, support for using OpenGL rendering with the head-less back-end, and many other changes.
As for the Weston 8.0 Beta release it incorporates various fixes that have materialized in recent weeks. There are mostly mundane fixes but some XWM debug improvements and other minor alterations. The list of changes can be found via the release announcement.
If all goes well, Weston 8.0 will be officially released before the end of January.
