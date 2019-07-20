Weston 7.0 Reaches Alpha With PipeWire, HDCP, EGL Partial Updates & Mores
20 July 2019
Wayland release manager Simon Ser announced the alpha release of the Weston 7.0 reference compositor on Friday that also marks the feature freeze for this Wayland compositor update.

Some of the major changes to Weston 7.0 include HDCP content protection support, better documentation, new debugging and logging framework support, and the just-added PipeWire plug-in for remote streaming. There are also less prominent additions like EGL partial update support, various DRM compositor back-end restructuring, build system updates, and a variety of libweston updates.

More details on the changes to Weston 7.0 Alpha via wayland-devel.

If all goes well, Weston 7.0 will be officially released by the end of August.
