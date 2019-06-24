Wayland's Weston 6.0.1 Released With Build System Fixes & Other Corrections
Weston 6.0 was released back in March with a remote/streaming plug-in and Meson becoming the preferred build system among other improvements. Weston 6.0.1 was released today by Simon Ser with various fixes to this reference Wayland compositor.

Weston 6.0.1 is mostly made up of Meson build system fixes/improvements to ensure a good Meson experience. There is also a fix for building with pre-4.4 kernels and a variety of other smaller fixes.

Those wanting to learn more about Weston 6.0.1 can do so via the release announcement.
