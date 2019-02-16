Wayland's Weston 6.0 To Support XDG-Shell Stable, Helping Apps Like MPV Video Player
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 16 February 2019 at 12:27 AM EST. 1 Comment
WAYLAND --
While the current Wayland/Weston release cycle is a bit behind schedule, it has allowed time for another addition to be made to the Weston 6.0 compositor.

Weston 6.0 now has support for the XDG-Shell stable protocol where as previously it only exposed the XDG-Shell v6 unstable protocol. The two versions of the XDG-Shell protocol are quite close so it wasn't much work involved, but newer Wayland-supported apps like the MPV video player are explicitly looking for the stable version of the protocol.

Like with the GNOME and Mir Wayland implementations, Weston will expose both versions of the XDG-Shell protocol to satisfy varying applications.

The support was merged on Friday followed by using it and having clients use it over the unstable version.

The XDG-Shell protocol is one of the most important for Linux desktops and is what allows minimizing surfaces (windows) and other functionality around desktop-style surfaces.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Mir 1.1.1 RC1 Has Fixes For PostmarketOS, Demo Shells Using Wayland
Sway 1.0 Close To Release For This Very Promising Wayland Compositor
Sway 1.0 RC1 Rolls Out With Wayland Clipboard Managers, Swayidle/Swaylock Changes
Greenfield Is Still Progressing As An HTML5 In-Browser Wayland Compositor
Weston Adds Pixman Renderer Config Option
Sway Adds Relative Pointer Support To Its 1.0 Feature List
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
GRUB 2.04 Is On The Way This Year Along With Other New Bootloader Features