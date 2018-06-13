Wayland's Weston 5.0 Moved Up To An August Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 13 June 2018 at 06:06 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Following the recent discussions of moving Wayland's Weston compositor to a 4-month release schedule and possibly doing away with time-based Wayland releases itself, Weston 5.0 will now be coming out in August.

Feature development on Weston is as busy as ever while Wayland (libwayland) is quite mature and not seeing too much churn. Upstream Wayland developers now appear to be in agreement to carrying out the next Weston release at least on a four-month release cycle.

The schedule that appears agreed upon is going into the alpha release on 10 July, the beta on 24 July, a release candidate and 7 August, and issuing Weston 5.0.0 as soon as 14 August.

So this late summer release is now looking agreed upon.

Weston 5.0 will have the new touchscreen calibrator, Pixman optimizations, a head-based output API, and is also expected to carry more of the atomic patches, full buffer modifier support, IVI Shell enhancements, and other improvements.
