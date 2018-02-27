Weston 4.0 Alpha Brings Atomic Mode-Setting, New Protocol Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 27 February 2018 at 05:10 AM EST.
Shortly after announcing the Wayland 1.15 Alpha release on Monday, Samsung's Derek Foreman did the adjoining alpha release of the Weston 4.0 reference compositor.

As usual, for end-users and enthusiasts the Weston compositor changes are a bit more exciting than the work on Wayland proper itself. With Weston 4.0 there is finally initial support for atomic mode-setting thanks to the work done by Daniel Stone, initial support for the input-timestamps protocol for high precision timestamp information on input events, dropping of XDG-Shell v5 support, and many bug fixes and other smaller changes.

The complete list of changes for Wayland 4.0 Alpha can be found on the Wayland mailing list. Along with Wayland 1.15, the Weston 4.0 official release is expected by mid-April.
