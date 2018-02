Shortly after announcing the Wayland 1.15 Alpha release on Monday, Samsung's Derek Foreman did the adjoining alpha release of the Weston 4.0 reference compositor.As usual, for end-users and enthusiasts the Weston compositor changes are a bit more exciting than the work on Wayland proper itself. With Weston 4.0 there is finally initial support for atomic mode-setting thanks to the work done by Daniel Stone, initial support for the input-timestamps protocol for high precision timestamp information on input events, dropping of XDG-Shell v5 support, and many bug fixes and other smaller changes The complete list of changes for Wayland 4.0 Alpha can be found on the Wayland mailing list . Along with Wayland 1.15, the Weston 4.0 official release is expected by mid-April.