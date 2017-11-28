Western Digital To Begin Shipping Devices Using RISC-V
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 November 2017 at 04:00 PM EST. 3 Comments
HARDWARE --
RISC-V has a big new hardware backer... Western Digital.

Western Digital just announced at the RISC-V Workshop conference that they will be getting behind RISC-V for the next generation of big data and fast data. They plan to switch over "one billion cores per year to RISC-V." By the time their transition is complete, they anticipate to be shipping two billion RISC-V cores per year.

Western Digital will be using RISC-V within processors and controllers for "purpose-built devices, platforms and storage systems for Big Data and Fast Data applications. We are moving beyond just storing data to now creating entire environments that will enable users to realize the value and possibilities of their data."

More details via WDC.com.

RISC-V has been getting a lot of attention recently with architecture support merged for Linux 4.15. Among other hardware manufacturers expressing interest in this open-source processor ISA, NVIDIA is also using RISC-V to power their next-generation "Falcon" controller on GPUs.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
HDMI 2.1 Specification Brings 4K@120Hz / 8K@60Hz
UPower 0.99.7 Brings Bluetooth LE Device Battery Support
Linux 4.15 Will Treat The HTC Vive VR Headset As "Non-Desktop"
Linux 4.10 To Linux 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks
Looking At The Power Use From Linux 4.6 To Linux 4.15
Sabrent EC-SS31: A $10 USB 3.1 To SATA 2.5-Inch Drive Adapter
Popular News
Unity 7 Hoping To Become An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Report: Ryzen "Raven Ridge" APU Not Using HBM2 Memory
LibreOffice 6.0 Beta Available - Huge Open-Source Office Suite Update For 2018
Ubuntu Boot Times From Linux 4.6 To 4.15 Kernels
Linux 4.10 To Linux 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks
LibreOffice Calc Is Finally Being Threaded