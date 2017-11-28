Western Digital To Begin Shipping Devices Using RISC-V

RISC-V has a big new hardware backer... Western Digital.
Western Digital just announced at the RISC-V Workshop conference that they will be getting behind RISC-V for the next generation of big data and fast data. They plan to switch over "one billion cores per year to RISC-V." By the time their transition is complete, they anticipate to be shipping two billion RISC-V cores per year.
Western Digital will be using RISC-V within processors and controllers for "purpose-built devices, platforms and storage systems for Big Data and Fast Data applications. We are moving beyond just storing data to now creating entire environments that will enable users to realize the value and possibilities of their data."
More details via WDC.com.
RISC-V has been getting a lot of attention recently with architecture support merged for Linux 4.15. Among other hardware manufacturers expressing interest in this open-source processor ISA, NVIDIA is also using RISC-V to power their next-generation "Falcon" controller on GPUs.
