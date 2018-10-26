WebRender Reaches Beta For GPU-Accelerated Web Rendering In Firefox
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 26 October 2018 at 09:40 AM EDT. 5 Comments
MOZILLA --
WebRender, the very exciting multi-year project for providing more GPU-accelerated rendering of web content and originally developed as part of the experimental Servo engine, has reached the beta milestone.

WebRender was announced today to have achieved the beta milestone, but there are several blocker bugs remaining so it will remain in beta for a few release streams before it has "received enough polish to hit the release population."

WebRender remains available for easily enabling within Firefox Nightly via the gfx.webrender.all setting within about:config followed by a restart to the web-browser.

More details on achieving the beta milestone for WebRender via the Mozillagfx blog. Looks like I'll have to be running some Firefox Nightly benchmarks this weekend!
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mozilla News
Firefox 63.0 Available With WebExtensions On Linux Now Run In Their Own Process
Mozilla Begins Slowly Enabling WebRender For Some Users
Firefox Is Now Built With Clang+LTO Everywhere, Sizable Performance Wins For Linux
Firefox 63 Beta On Linux Finally Runs WebExtensions In Their Own Process
Firefox 62.0 Now Available For Download With Some Wayland Fixes, CSS Variable Fonts
Experimental Code Allows Vulkan-Accelerated Gecko/Firefox On Linux
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure