Red Hat Making Progress On KDE/GNOME Wayland Screen-Sharing With WebRTC

Jan Grulich and other developers at Red Hat have been making progress on screen-sharing support using WebRTC as found within web-browsers like Firefox and Chrome. With their experimental work, Wayland screen-sharing is working both for GNOME Shell and KDE Plasma.
Grulich provided an update on this recent Red Hat project for WebRTC screen-sharing that works on Wayland. This support relies upon their existing Wayland-based screen-sharing/remote-desktop work via PipeWire and the XDG Desktop Portal.
While progress is being made and they had successful test connections with both GNOME and KDE on Wayland, there are currently some WebRTC differences between Chrome and Firefox along with other technical hurdles being overcome.
More details can be found via Grulich's blog. There is also the firefox-webrtc-wayland Copr for Fedora users to try out the specially built Firefox with WebRTC that supports screen sharing on Wayland.
