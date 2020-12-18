Better WebRTC Support Is Coming To Chrome/Chromium For Benefiting Wayland Screen Sharing

In recent years Red Hat engineers have been contributing to WebRTC in Chromium and related projects as part of Wayland screen sharing support that also works with the likes of PipeWire and XDG-Desktop-Portal. Looking forward to 2021, more WebRTC improvements in Chromium/Chrome are on the way.
Red Hat developer Jan Grulich shared that support for PipeWire 0.3 is coming while retaining compatibility with PipeWire 0.2, window sharing support has also been figured out rather than having to always share the entire desktop screen, support for DMA-BUF and MEMFD buffer types for better performance, and less portal dialogs. Besides Chrome/Chromium, similar functionality is also being worked on by Red Hat for Firefox.
The hope on the Chromium side is to have these improvements buttoned up for Chromium 89.
More details on these Red Hat contributed WebRTC improvements via Grulich's blog.
