WebP 1.0 Image Format Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 29 April 2018 at 07:22 AM EDT. 7 Comments
GOOGLE --
Google's WebP image format officially reached version 1.0 to seemingly no fanfare.

WebP hit the big 1.0 milestone last week on 20 April but surprisingly only this morning was the first time I heard of the WebP 1.0 release after a Phoronix reader noticed it and tipped us off to its availability.

After a few weeks worth of release candidates, WebP 1.0 was made available via libwebp-1.0.0.

WebP is the lossy and lossless image format worked on by Google and derived from the VP8 video format. WebP has been in the works for a number of years now and has shown positive results compared to JPEG and PNG though its usage on the web is still relatively small.

With the WebP 1.0 release it's still binary compatible with earlier versions while offers various lossy encoder improvements, big endian fixes, and various tooling updates for gifwebp/webpmux/img2webp/anim_diff.
