WebKitGTK 2.28 Seeing Flatpak Sandbox Support, WebGL + WebAudio By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 11 February 2020 at 01:03 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNOME --
Following this weekend's GNOME 3.36 beta, WebKitGTK 2.27.90 is available as a snapshot of this GTK-catered version of the WebKit layout engine on its path towards version 2.28.

With WebKitGTK 2.27.90 there are many new features baking for WebKitGTK 2.28: Flatpak sandboxing support, WebGL and WebAudio are finally enabled by default in WebKitSettings, support for same-site cookies, support for the webkit-font-smoothing CSS property, support for inspecting service workers to the remote inspector, and various other changes.

More details on this development release on the road to WebKitGTK 2.28 can be found via WebKitGTK.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
MATE 1.24 Released For Letting GNOME 2 Continuation Live On In 2020
GNOME 3.36 Beta Released With Many Changes
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
GNOME Shell + Mutter See Big Last Minute Improvements With The GNOME 3.36 Beta
GTK4 Data Transfer APIs Being Modernized Around Wayland
Flatpak 1.6.1 Released Due To Security Issue - Special Case Of Getting Access Outside Home
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
Qt-Powered Lumina Desktop 1.6 Released For BSD/Linux Systems
Systemd 245 Shipping Soon With Systemd-Homed, Systemd-Repart Partitioner