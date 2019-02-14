It missed the GNOME 3.32 Beta by a week, but out today is the WebKitGTK 2.23.90 release, the downstream of the WebKit web layout engine focused on GTK integration and used by the likes of GNOME Web (Epiphany).
Interestingly, this WebKitGTK release adds support for JPEG2000. That support is a bit surprising considering outside of Apple's Safari browsers, JPEG2000 isn't really supported by other web browsers for this offshoot of JPEG that has never been widely adopted. But now nearly two decades after JPEG2000 was published, it's at least supported by WebKitGTK.
WebKitGTK 2.23.90 also expands its touchpad gesture support in this release by now supporting the back/forward gesture as well as pinch zooming.
While WebKitGTK earlier picked up experimental web sandboxing support, it's been removed from this release as it's not yet deemed ready for a stable release.
Some of the other WebKitGTK 2.23.90 work includes a setting to disable JavaScript elements from being parsed, a new API to expose JavaScriptCore options, and a variety of fixes.
More details on this near-final release towards WebKitGTK 2.24 can be found via this mailing list post.
1 Comment