Released in time for this week's GNOME 3.28 beta milestone is the WebKitGTK+ 2.19.90 release as the GNOME platform port of the WebKit layout engine.
WebKitGTK+ 2.19.90 has several notable changes ahead of its upcoming WebKitGTK+ 2.20 stable release. WebKitGTK+ 2.19.90 now has WebSockets communication respecting system proxy settings, the context menu is now shown via a long-press gesture, and there is support for Shift + mouse scroll for scrolling horizontally. There is also a zoom gesture fix.
Also notable is support for Graphics ARIA roles. ARIA is short for Accessible Rich Internet Applications and is a specification via the W3C for better supporting accessibility on the web. The Graphics ARIA is currently in working draft form and can be found documented at W3.org. The Graphics ARIA provides semantic information about web graphics with their logical structure for helping assistive technologies understand the web page / Internet application.
WebKitGTK+ 2.19.90 also has several fixes, support for sleep inhibitors when running under Flatpak, and other minor changes. The change-log for this release candidate can be found here.
