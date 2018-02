Released in time for this week's GNOME 3.28 beta milestone is the WebKitGTK+ 2.19.90 release as the GNOME platform port of the WebKit layout engine.WebKitGTK+ 2.19.90 has several notable changes ahead of its upcoming WebKitGTK+ 2.20 stable release. WebKitGTK+ 2.19.90 now has WebSockets communication respecting system proxy settings, the context menu is now shown via a long-press gesture, and there is support for Shift + mouse scroll for scrolling horizontally. There is also a zoom gesture fix.Also notable is support for Graphics ARIA roles. ARIA is short for Accessible Rich Internet Applications and is a specification via the W3C for better supporting accessibility on the web. The Graphics ARIA is currently in working draft form and can be found documented at W3.org . The Graphics ARIA provides semantic information about web graphics with their logical structure for helping assistive technologies understand the web page / Internet application.WebKitGTK+ 2.19.90 also has several fixes, support for sleep inhibitors when running under Flatpak, and other minor changes. The change-log for this release candidate can be found here