W3C Posts First Public Working Drafts For WebGPU, WebGPU Shading Language

WebGPU as a next-gen web standard for accelerated graphics and compute is stepping closer to reality with the first public working drafts having been published.
WebGPU continues to be worked on by the W3C with contributions from Apple, Google, Mozilla, Microsoft, and others. WebGPU is derived from modern 3D/compute concepts but isn't based directly on the likes of Vulkan or Direct3D, unlike WebGL that is based on OpenGL (ES). WebGPU at this stage has broad industry support and interest and can be supported across all major platforms with not being tied explicitly to say Metal, Direct3D, or other vendor-specific APIs.
With WebGPU is also the WebGPU Shading Language (WGSL) that can be easily translated to SPIR-V.
The first public working drafts of WebGPU and the WebGPU Shading Language are available from the W3C.org.
