Waypipe Offers A Transparent Wayland Proxy For Running Programs Over The Network
29 June 2019
Waypipe is a transparent Wayland proxy and the latest of several different projects aiming to make it easy running Wayland clients over a network similar to X11's capabilities.

Waypipe runs both on the client system and the "server" system and takes up the job of emulating shared files on each end of the connection, parsing and forwarding of protocol messages, etc. Waypipe supports shared memory and DMA-BUF.

According to its developer Manuel Stoeckl, the performance of Waypipe right now is suitable for largely static applications but running Wayland games over the network is currently too slow -- for that H.264 video encoding is bveing toyed with among other areas to enhance this Wayland proxy.

Those wanting to experiment with this Wayland network transparency project can find the code to Waypipe hosted on FreeDesktop.org.
