Samsung Proposes Session Management Protocol For Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 26 February 2018 at 09:59 AM EST. 7 Comments
Samsung OSG developer Mike Blumenkrantz is proposing a new Wayland protocol for dealing with session management behavior.

The proposed xdg-session-management protocol is loosely based on Enlightenment's session recovery protocol that they have been developing over the past two years. The intent of the protocol is for negotiating the restoration of previous-used states for a client's windows. This can be useful in cases where the Wayland compositor or client may have crashed or other reasons.

Developers wishing to learn more about this unstable Wayland protocol proposal can find it documented on the mailing list. Additional details on the work from Enlightenment's side can be found from this 2016 blog post on session recovery for E.
