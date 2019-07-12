Wayland's Weston Gets Option To Enable HDCP Support Per-Output
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 12 July 2019 at 03:19 AM EDT. 3 Comments
WAYLAND --
An Intel open-source developer contributed support to Wayland's reference Weston compositor for enabling HDCP support on a per-output basis using a new allow_hdcp option.

From the weston.ini configuration file, High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection can be enabled per-output via the "allow_hdcp" option within each output section. HDCP otherwise is always enabled by default for the display outputs.

The support that made it into Weston's development code this week is for easily being able to toggle it via the Weston configuration file. This, of course, depends upon the lower-level HDCP driver work that has been ongoing for a while now particularly on the Intel Linux graphics side where the likes of Google for Chrome OS has been interested in this functionality.

For the conventional Linux desktop, we haven't seen much (any?) software at this stage that actually makes use of the HDCP interfaces that have come with time to the Intel Direct Rendering Manager driver but the support is there though doesn't impose any restrictions otherwise on the users with the implementation.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Waypipe Offers A Transparent Wayland Proxy For Running Programs Over The Network
It's Becoming Easier To Develop New Wayland Extensions For Mir
Wayland's Weston Now Supports EGL Partial Updates For Better Performance
Wayland's Weston 6.0.1 Released With Build System Fixes & Other Corrections
SDL2 Adds Wayland HiDPI Support
Chamferwm Is Still Kicking As A Vulkan-Powered X11 Compositor
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
To Little Surprise, Many Linux Apps Run On The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone
Microsoft Aiming For A Linux Development Workflow Around WSL + VS Code Remote