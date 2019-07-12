Wayland's Weston Gets Option To Enable HDCP Support Per-Output

An Intel open-source developer contributed support to Wayland's reference Weston compositor for enabling HDCP support on a per-output basis using a new allow_hdcp option.
From the weston.ini configuration file, High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection can be enabled per-output via the "allow_hdcp" option within each output section. HDCP otherwise is always enabled by default for the display outputs.
The support that made it into Weston's development code this week is for easily being able to toggle it via the Weston configuration file. This, of course, depends upon the lower-level HDCP driver work that has been ongoing for a while now particularly on the Intel Linux graphics side where the likes of Google for Chrome OS has been interested in this functionality.
For the conventional Linux desktop, we haven't seen much (any?) software at this stage that actually makes use of the HDCP interfaces that have come with time to the Intel Direct Rendering Manager driver but the support is there though doesn't impose any restrictions otherwise on the users with the implementation.
