Wayland's Weston Is In Severe Need Of More Development Help

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 3 November 2018 at 06:49 AM EDT.
If you want to dive into the world of Wayland development or the Linux graphics stack as a possible career move, beginning with Weston would be a wise choice and they could really benefit from all the development resources they can receive.

While many Linux desktop environments and other projects are working on their shiny new Wayland compositors, the Weston reference compositor hasn't been receiving much help aside from Collabora and a few other developers/organizations. This reference compositor where new Wayland technologies are often experimented with is in even more need of help now that Samsung restructured their Open-Source Group and looks like they'll no longer be contributing to Wayland/Weston. Samsung OSG had several developers working on Wayland, including often serving as release managers for the project.

How much do they need some fresh blood in the project? It turns out the review queue for getting new patches to Weston is approximately two years.

Longtime Wayland developer Pekka Paalanen was responding to a possible EVoC (Endless Vacation of Code) participant that they simply don't have any resources for mentoring on Wayland/Weston as they have a hard enough time simply getting patches reviewed.

Pekka noted, "We are struggling very much with just reviewing contributions to Weston, as you have noticed. Our review queue seems to be roughly two years at the moment."

While they might not have any time to provided dedicated mentorship, they certainly welcome any development help on upstream Wayland/Weston they can get. Those wanting to know how to engage on IRC or the mailing lists, etc, can visit wayland.freedesktop.org.
