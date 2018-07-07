Wayland's Weston Picks Up Force-On, Modifiers, Aspect Ratio Handling

The past week has seen a number of improvements to Wayland's Weston compositor with new features.
Among the commits over the past week have yielded:
- Clone mode support for Weston's DRM front-end. This Weston clone mode can be enabled with the "same-as" output section key in the Weston configuration. This allows for an output to be configured identically to another output using CRTC sharing.
- A new "force-on" configuration option to force an output to be enabled regardless of the connector state. This is useful for cases like KVM switches and other configurations where you always want an output to be enabled.
- The Weston library (libweston) now sets the seat automatically based upon the XDG_SEAT environment variable value, which is generally set by the systemd PAM.
- Framebuffer (FBDEV) support improvements.
- Weston's DRM compositor back-end now has aspect ration parsing support. As part of this aspect ratios are now supported by the Weston INI configuration file after the mode/refresh-rate if desiring a particular aspect ratio.
- Most recently is Daniel Stone's long-standing patch-set for supporting buffer modifiers in the DRM drm_fb compositor code with the drmModeAddFB2WithModifiers interface.
Many of these improvements were done by developers at Collabora as well as Intel. The latest Wayland Weston activity can be found via CGit.
