Wayland's Weston Switching Over To The Meson Build System

Complementing the Meson build system support for Wayland itself, the Weston reference compositor now has been Meson-ized.
Pekka Paalanen and Daniel Stone, both of Collabora, have landed the Meson build system support for the Weston compositor. At this stage the new build system should be fully working and correct.
Pekka is planning to keep the GNU Autotools support in Weston for the next release, which will be due out in early 2019, but that build system would be stripped out for the follow-on development cycle leaving Meson as the official build system.
Details on wayland-devel while the new Meson build system support is living on Weston Git master.
