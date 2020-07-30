Wayland's Weston Compositor Introduces Kiosk/Fullscreen Shell
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 30 July 2020 at 08:35 PM EDT. 1 Comment
While there is already the Cage kiosk full-screen shell as well as the likes of Ubuntu's Mir Kiosk Shell, Wayland's Weston reference compositor now has its own implementation.

Collabora graphics developer Alexandros Frantzis has contributed "kiosk-shell" to Weston, Wayland's official reference compositor. The Kiosk Shell is a full-screen shell for applications making use of the XDG-Shell protocol.

The Weston kiosk-shell is intended for embedded use-cases and others where it's just one application / surface running full-screen. Dialogs can be moved and unmaximized but resizing is not supported by this shell.

The kiosk-shell is just shy of two thousand lines of code and can be found in Weston Git.

This addresses an issue ticket open for the past ten months by Daniel Stone, also of Collabora, for providing a shell plugin intended for single-application use-cases. Besides suiting embedded use-case needs, this shell also serves as an example around Weston's window management.
