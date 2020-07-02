Wayland's Weston 9.0 Aims For Release In Early September
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 2 July 2020
With Weston 8.0 having shipped in January, Wayland developers are beginning to prepare for the next feature release of this reference Wayland compositor.

Simon Ser has once again stepped up to take over Weston release management duties. He is planning to tag the Weston 9.0 Alpha at the end of June, a Weston 9.0 Beta in mid-August, and a first release candidate at the end of April. If all goes well he hopes to ship Weston 9.0 on 3 September but could be delayed by some days if additional release candidates are warranted.

This tentative Weston 9.0 release schedule was laid out on the devel list. This puts a few more weeks to go to see what new features could come for Weston 9.0.

There hasn't been a whole lot to happen for Weston 9.0 with less than 150 commits so far since 8.0. Among those changes are a lot of testing and CI commits, various code fixes, and minor OpenGL renderer updates.
