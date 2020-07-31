Weston 9.0 release preparations are getting underway. At least compared to the original Weston 9.0 release plans, this Wayland compositor is running about a month behind those plans but in any case the release is now making its way to reality.
On Thursday shortly after the Weston kiosk/full-screen shell was merged, Weston 9.0 Alpha was tagged in getting the release process moving forward. Simor Ser is again serving as release manager.
Besides the new kiosk shell, Weston 9.0 is also bringing testing infrastructure improvements, support for the DRM panel orientation property, and a variety of other minor fixes/improvements. The improved testing support comes way by re-engineering the testing harness and supporting DRM and OpenGL tests among other cases relevant to this Wayland compositor.
More details on the Weston 9.0 Alpha via the mailing list announcement. Depending upon the timing of the 9.0 beta, Weston 9.0.0 should ultimately debut sometime in September.
