Simon Ser who has been serving as the Wayland/Weston release manager has laid out a schedule for getting out the next major release of Wayland's reference compositor.
Simon's planned release schedule involves the Weston 7.0 Alpha release next week, a beta in early August, the release candidate around mid-August, and the possible release around the end of August barring any major issues. Such timing would ideally get the updated Weston 7.0 compositor within autumn 2019 Linux distribution releases.
Among the changes with Weston 7.0 are dropping of Autotools in favor of Meson as the build system, per-output HDCP configuration support, EGL partial updates, and various other changes.
Weston 7.0 is expected to be released by itself with no real Wayland protocol changes planned at this point. The tentative Weston 7.0 compositor release schedule can be found on wayland-devel.
