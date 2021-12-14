Wayland's Weston 10 Alpha Brings Early Color Management Work, More Zero-Copy Scanout
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 14 December 2021 at 03:03 PM EST. 6 Comments
The first alpha release of Weston 10.0 is now available as the next feature update to Wayland's reference compositor.

It was over one year ago that Weston 9.0 shipped while now Weston 10.0 will see its stable debut in the coming weeks. For now an alpha release is available that also marks the end of feature development on this next compositor release.

One of the major additions with Weston 10.0 is early stage work around supporting proper color management on Weston. This Weston color management work is still in-the-works but has preparations around color transformations, gamma correct blending, and color profiles.

Another exciting aspect of Weston 10.0 is DMA-BUF feedback support for multi-GPU systems like hybrid laptops. This feedback support with linux-amdabuf-unstable-v1 should enable zero-copy scan-out to work in more configurations.


Wayland support has come a long way compared to less than one decade ago...


Weston 10.0 Alpha also has introduced libseat support, expanded test suite coverage, all Weston clients are now using the XDG-Shell protocol, and support for automatically launching a client after the Weston compositor has started up.

More details on the Weston 10.0 changes can be found via today's alpha announcement.
