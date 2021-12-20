WXRD Is A New Wayland Compositor Focused On XR/VR Use-Cases

As for its design approach, "wxrd follows a similar approach as Simula VR (haskell, godot) or Stardust (stereokit), where the XR desktop is a standalone application that will not mirror existing windows from a 2D desktop, but only show windows in XR that have been explicitly started on this XR desktop. Other noteworthy pioneers are motorcar, a kwayland based VR Wayland compositor, and safespaces, an entire custom Wayland and X11 implementation. What sets xrdesktop apart from these alternatives is that xrdesktop's tech stack is focused on a small footprint. Instead of depending on large frameworks and libraries, xrdesktop with wxrd focuses on minimal dependencies and a manageable scope."

More details on WXRD can be found via the Collabora blog