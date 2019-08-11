WEV is a new Wayland utility developed by Drew DeVault of Wayland notoriety for his work on the Sway i3-inspired compositor and the WLROOTS library.
WEV is a Wayland event viewer similar to X.Org's long-standing xev X event viewer. WEV will provide events received to a Wayland window for helping developers debug situations as well as to help users in case of setting up key-maps and the like.
WEV is being hosted on Source Hut and was announced this morning on the Wayland mailing list.
