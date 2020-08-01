Wayland-Utils 1.0 Relased As New Utility Package For Wayland Tools
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 1 August 2020 at 03:03 AM EDT. 4 Comments
In addition to the Weston 9.0 Alpha compositor, this week also brought Wayland-Utils 1.0 as the inaugural release for this collection of Wayland utilities/tools.

Wayland-Utils was started in July after the wayland-info tool was spun out of Weston code for offering a generic Wayland tool. The wayland-info program prints various Wayland protocol details and other compositor-agnostic information. Previously there was the weston-info utility that has now been superseded by the more generic wayland-info tool and also as a standalone package separate from Weston.

With Wayland-Utils 1.0, all that is included is wayland-info but the thought moving forward is that eventually there will be more Wayland utilities included as part of this package.

More details on Wayland-Utils 1.0 via the Wayland mailing list.
