In addition to the Weston 9.0 Alpha compositor, this week also brought Wayland-Utils 1.0 as the inaugural release for this collection of Wayland utilities/tools.
Wayland-Utils was started in July after the wayland-info tool was spun out of Weston code for offering a generic Wayland tool. The wayland-info program prints various Wayland protocol details and other compositor-agnostic information. Previously there was the weston-info utility that has now been superseded by the more generic wayland-info tool and also as a standalone package separate from Weston.
With Wayland-Utils 1.0, all that is included is wayland-info but the thought moving forward is that eventually there will be more Wayland utilities included as part of this package.
More details on Wayland-Utils 1.0 via the Wayland mailing list.
