A Session Suspension & Restoration Protocol Proposed For Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 18 June 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT. 20 Comments
KDE --
KDE Wayland developer Roman Gilg who started contributing to Wayland via last year's Google Summer of Code is proposing a new Wayland protocol for dealing with desktop session suspension and restoration.

This protocol extension would allow for more efficient support for client session suspension and restoration such as when you are logging out of your desktop session and want the windows restored at next log-in or if you are suspending your system. While Roman Gilg is working on this protocol with his KDE hat on, he has been talking with Sway and GNOME developers too for ensuring this protocol could work out for their needs.

This protocol would let Wayland clients/applications to opt-in to functionality around "sleeping" to destroy surfaces and be restored layer, "quitting" to allow the connection to be closed and restored later via D-Bus, or a "shutdown" mode too. This protocol could also be used in instances where the system may be running out of memory and thus opts to shutdown some unused/idling clients.

This early draft of the session suspend and restoration protocol proposal for Wayland can be found on the Wayland mailing list.
