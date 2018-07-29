Wayland Shells From The Perspective Of WLROOTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 2 August 2018 at 01:02 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The lead developer of the Sway Wayland compositor, Drew DeVault, has for the past year also been working on the "wlroots" Wayland compositor library that is modular and can perform a lot of the "heavy lifting" when it comes to writing new Wayland compositors. Way-Cooler, Purism's Posh, and other projects have also been investigating wlroots for their own use-cases.

DeVault has published a new blog post this week that will be part of a series looking at writing a Wayland compositor and leveraging wlroots for easing the process. In his latest post he is covering Wayland shells from the perspective of wlroots, which in that context also includes XWayland support. Also included is the well-known XDG-Shell and the layer-shell effort happening within the wlroots space, which Drew says has seen collaboration from eight different Wayland compositor projects.

Those interested in some fun technical reading about Wayland -- or more specifically its shells -- can head on over to Drew's blog.
