How To Make Use Of Wayland Screen Sharing With PipeWire & XDG Desktop Portal

A few days back we reported on the Red hat progress with supporting WebRTC-based screen-casting under Wayland that's working both for KDE Plasma and GNOME Shell. Given all the concerns over the years in supporting screen sharing / remote desktop under Wayland and the bits only coming together recently, Red Hat's Jan Grulich has offered up a guide.
Grulich, who has been involved with the Wayland screen-sharing work via his role at Red Hat, has published a guide about getting the support enabled and working for KDE or GNOME on Wayland.
The approach relies upon the PipeWire framework, utilizing XDG-Desktop-Portal with its KDE or GTK back-ends, and then ensuring your desktop components support it. For now on the KDE side you need to be using KDE Plasma 5.13 with an environment variable set while for GNOME's Mutter there is a currently out-of-tree patch required.
Check out Grulich's guide for getting screen sharing on Wayland. For Fedora users at least the process is largely straight-forward thanks to Copr repositories offering up what isn't already in their mainline packages.
