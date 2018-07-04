How To Make Use Of Wayland Screen Sharing With PipeWire & XDG Desktop Portal
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 4 July 2018 at 05:27 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
A few days back we reported on the Red hat progress with supporting WebRTC-based screen-casting under Wayland that's working both for KDE Plasma and GNOME Shell. Given all the concerns over the years in supporting screen sharing / remote desktop under Wayland and the bits only coming together recently, Red Hat's Jan Grulich has offered up a guide.

Grulich, who has been involved with the Wayland screen-sharing work via his role at Red Hat, has published a guide about getting the support enabled and working for KDE or GNOME on Wayland.

The approach relies upon the PipeWire framework, utilizing XDG-Desktop-Portal with its KDE or GTK back-ends, and then ensuring your desktop components support it. For now on the KDE side you need to be using KDE Plasma 5.13 with an environment variable set while for GNOME's Mutter there is a currently out-of-tree patch required.

Check out Grulich's guide for getting screen sharing on Wayland. For Fedora users at least the process is largely straight-forward thanks to Copr repositories offering up what isn't already in their mainline packages.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Red Hat Making Progress On KDE/GNOME Wayland Screen-Sharing With WebRTC
SDL2 Wayland Now Supports XDG Shell's XDG_WM_Base
Sway 1.0 Wayland Compositor Nears With Floating Windows, Tablet Support & More
Wayland's Weston 5.0 Moved Up To An August Release
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29
Libinput 1.11 Released With Record & Replay Capabilities, New Acceleration Code
Popular News This Week
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
Google Gets DirectX Shader Compiler Working On Linux
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
A Ton Of Wine vs. Windows 10 vs. Linux Direct3D/OpenGL Performance Data
Python 3.7 Released With C API For Thread-Local Storage, Data Classes, Context Variables
In 2018, RoundCube Next Remains Dead In The Water