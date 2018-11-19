Wayland Secure Output Protocol Proposed For Upstream - HDCP-Like Behavior
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 19 November 2018 at 05:33 AM EST. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
Collabora developer Scott Anderson sent out a "request for comments" patch series that would add a Secure Output Protocol to the Wayland space.

The Secure Output Protocol is for allowing a Wayland client to tell the compositor to only display if it's going to a "secure" output, such as for HDCP-like (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) configurations, but there is no mandate at the protocol level about what is the definition of secure -- if anything.

This does not impose any DRM per se by Wayland but is mostly intended for set-top-boxes and other closed systems where a Wayland client can reasonably trust the compositor. The Wayland Secure Output Protocol is based upon the work done by Google on their Chromium Wayland code.

This is just one of several Chromium Wayland extensions that Collabora has been working to upstream with other recent ones like the Alpha Compositing protocol and Explicit Synchronization.

More details on the proposed Wayland Secure Output protocol can be found via this mailing list post.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Collabora Revives Work On Alpha Compositing Protocol For Wayland
Wayland Protocols 1.17 Brings Explicit Synchronization & Primary Selection
Wayland's Weston Is In Severe Need Of More Development Help
Wayland's Weston Gets A Remoting Plugin For Virtual Output Streaming
Sway 1.0 Beta Released - Offers 100% Compatibility With i3 Window Manager
Wayland's Weston Will Now Respect Your VR HMD
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Debian Packages To Eliminate Vendor-Specific Patches, Affecting Downstreams Like Ubuntu
SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
Debian 9.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes, Adds In Rust's Cargo
Fedora Perfecting Their Flicker-Free Boot Experience With A New Plymouth Theme