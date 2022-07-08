Wayland-Protocols 1.26 Released With New Single-Pixel-Buffer

Wayland-Protocols 1.26 was released on Thursday as the collection of protocol specifications for Wayland. With Wayland-Protocols 1.26 is the new Single Pixel Buffer protocol and enhancements to existing protocols.The Wayland Single-Pixel-Buffer protocol is for creating single pixel buffers. The intention here is to be more efficient rather than having to create a real buffer that would all be of the same pixel color. The use-case around this is for drawing background surfaces or top-level decorations that may all be of one particular color. Wayland clients can scale the single-pixel RGBA buffer to the desired size.Wayland-Protocols 1.26 also introduces a "wm_capabilities" for the XDG-Shell protocol. This wm_capabilities can be used for the compositor to announce their capabilities of XDG_Shell as currently not all compositors implement every feature and it can lead to some UI client elements not behaving as expected. Clients can check wm_capabilities and then adjust accordingly if running on a compositor lacking some XDG-Shell functionality.



The Wayland protocol and Wayland compositors continue advancing after more than a decade in development. (Pictured: Wayland on Ubuntu in 2011.)