Wayland Protocols 1.24 Released With Improvement To DMA-BUF Protocol For Multi-GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 23 November 2021 at 05:09 AM EST. 4 Comments
WAYLAND --
Wayland Protocols 1.24 is out today as the latest revision to this official collection of the Wayland protocols/specifications. Notable with the 1.24 revision is the introduction of wp_linux_dmabuf_feedback.

Added initially as an "unstable" addition for Wayland-Protocols 1.24 is wp_linux_dmabuf_feedback as the "feedback" addition to the Linux DMA-BUF protocol. This is particularly useful for modern multi-GPU setups where needing to know about the GPU device in use by the compositor and the semantics around it such as if using the secondary GPU that DMA-BUF can still exchange buffers with the main GPU and in a compatible format.

The DMA-BUF feedback object introduces the notion of the "main device" and "tranches" as a list of format/modifier pairs that are compatible with the target device. With a tranche it is also indicated whether the buffers allocated with that format/modifier pair can be used for direct scan-out purposes. For Wayland-Protocols 1.24 the addition is marked as zwp_linux_dmabuf_feedback_v1.

Besides improving the DMA-BUF allocation handling for multi-GPU setups, Wayland Protocols 1.24 clears out its Autotools build system support and now relies exclusively on Meson. Plus there are various other minor fixes included as part of this release. The small list of changes can be found on the mailing list.
4 Comments
Related News
Wayland 1.20 Alpha Released With Upstreamed FreeBSD Support, Autotools Nuked
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
Wayland 1.20 Planned For Release In December
Sway's wlroots Lands Initial Vulkan Renderer
Project Wakefield Is OpenJDK's Effort To Improve Java On Wayland
XWayland 21.1.3 Nears With Support For NVIDIA 495 Driver's GBM
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.17 To Boast A Big TCP Performance Optimization
AMD Releases Updated Zen 3 CPU Microcode (November 2021)
Experimental Zink On NVIDIA's Vulkan Driver Capable Of Outperforming OpenGL Driver
Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe
NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK With Cross-Platform GPU Support
Proof-Of-Concept Work Brings systemd To Ubuntu WSL
Updated AMD P-State Driver Posted For Improving Linux Power Efficiency
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Planning To Vastly Improve Its Documentation