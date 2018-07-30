Wayland Protocols 1.16 Released With Few Updates
Jonas Ådahl announced the release earlier today of Wayland Protocols 1.16 , the newest feature update to this collection of Wayland protocols, both stable and unstable.

Wayland-Protocols 1.16 features an updated version of the unstable text input protocol, clarifications to the existing stable XDG-Shell protocol, clarifications to XDG-Output, and some test suite improvements.

The updated Wayland text-input protocol does break compare to the earlier v2 revision as it drops pre-edit text styling, pre-edit cursor can now span characters, all state is double-buffered, compositor notifications about external changes to the state, and client detection of outdated requests.

The Wayland Protocols 1.16 release announcement can be read on Wayland-devel.
