Jonas Ådahl announced the release earlier today of Wayland Protocols 1.16 , the newest feature update to this collection of Wayland protocols, both stable and unstable.
Wayland-Protocols 1.16 features an updated version of the unstable text input protocol, clarifications to the existing stable XDG-Shell protocol, clarifications to XDG-Output, and some test suite improvements.
The updated Wayland text-input protocol does break compare to the earlier v2 revision as it drops pre-edit text styling, pre-edit cursor can now span characters, all state is double-buffered, compositor notifications about external changes to the state, and client detection of outdated requests.
The Wayland Protocols 1.16 release announcement can be read on Wayland-devel.
