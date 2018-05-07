A new version of the Wayland protocols collection is now available.
Wayland-Protocols 1.14 was released today by Red Hat's Jonas Ådahl. There are just two updates in this release for XDG-Shell and XDG-Output. The unstable XDG-Output protocol for describing displays/output devices from a desktop system now has support for name and description events.
The XDG-Shell protocol that is suited towards desktop systems with specifying window behavior around dragging / resizing / stacking / moving / minimizing, also saw an update. With Wayland-Protocols 1.14 there is now support for letting clients know about windows tiled state.
The brief Wayland-Protocols 1.14 details can be found via this mailing list post.
