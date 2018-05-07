Wayland-Protocols 1.14 Brings Updated XDG-Shell & XDG-Output
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 7 May 2018 at 05:52 PM EDT.
WAYLAND --
A new version of the Wayland protocols collection is now available.

Wayland-Protocols 1.14 was released today by Red Hat's Jonas Ådahl. There are just two updates in this release for XDG-Shell and XDG-Output. The unstable XDG-Output protocol for describing displays/output devices from a desktop system now has support for name and description events.

The XDG-Shell protocol that is suited towards desktop systems with specifying window behavior around dragging / resizing / stacking / moving / minimizing, also saw an update. With Wayland-Protocols 1.14 there is now support for letting clients know about windows tiled state.

The brief Wayland-Protocols 1.14 details can be found via this mailing list post.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

