Jonas Ã…dahl on Wednesday announced Wayland-Protocols 1.13, the collection of stable and unstable protocols to Wayland.The single major change to Wayland Protocols 1.13 is the introduction of theprotocol. This protocol extension is for providing high resolution timestamps for input events.This new protocol was worked on by Collabora and aims for high-resolution timestamp events to complement the current Wayland pointer/keyboard/touch events relying upon a 32-bit timestamp. This new protocol is more ideal for latency measurements and other isolated use-cases where a higher degree of precision is useful.This protocol provides a way to both request and receive high-resolution timestamps while retaining compatibility for the existing 32-bit timestamp events.The brief 1.13 release announcement can be read on Wayland-devel