Jonas Ådahl on Wednesday announced Wayland-Protocols 1.13, the collection of stable and unstable protocols to Wayland.
The single major change to Wayland Protocols 1.13 is the introduction of the input-timestamps protocol. This protocol extension is for providing high resolution timestamps for input events.
This new protocol was worked on by Collabora and aims for high-resolution timestamp events to complement the current Wayland pointer/keyboard/touch events relying upon a 32-bit timestamp. This new protocol is more ideal for latency measurements and other isolated use-cases where a higher degree of precision is useful.
This protocol provides a way to both request and receive high-resolution timestamps while retaining compatibility for the existing 32-bit timestamp events.
The brief 1.13 release announcement can be read on Wayland-devel.
