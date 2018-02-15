Wayland Protocols 1.13 Introduces New Input Timestamp Protocol
15 February 2018
Jonas Ådahl on Wednesday announced Wayland-Protocols 1.13, the collection of stable and unstable protocols to Wayland.

The single major change to Wayland Protocols 1.13 is the introduction of the input-timestamps protocol. This protocol extension is for providing high resolution timestamps for input events.

This new protocol was worked on by Collabora and aims for high-resolution timestamp events to complement the current Wayland pointer/keyboard/touch events relying upon a 32-bit timestamp. This new protocol is more ideal for latency measurements and other isolated use-cases where a higher degree of precision is useful.

This protocol provides a way to both request and receive high-resolution timestamps while retaining compatibility for the existing 32-bit timestamp events.

The brief 1.13 release announcement can be read on Wayland-devel.
