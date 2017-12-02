Jonas Ådahl of Red Hat has released a new version of Wayland-Protocols, the collection of protocols that extends/introduces new functionality not part of the core Wayland protocol.
Wayland-Protocols 1.12 is the new release and promotes the latest work on the XDG-Shell protocol from unstable to stable. XDG-Shell is the Wayland protocol extension for defining more functionality around traditional Linux desktop environments that isn't part of the core Wayland protocol. This includes work around window resizing/stacking/dragging and other functionality. Most (all?) Wayland desktop compositors now support XDG-Shell.
In addition to promoting a copy of XDG-Shell to stable, it also includes some low-level changes to the protocol, better fullscreen semantics, improved popup semantics, map/unmap semantic improvements, and other fixes and improvements.
The complete list of XDG-Shell changes -- which make up all of the work in Wayland-Protocols 1.12 -- can be found via the release announcement.
